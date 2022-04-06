CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading 15.4% Higher

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 271,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 88,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.28 million and a PE ratio of -11.82.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

