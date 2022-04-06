Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CGEMY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CGEMY opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

