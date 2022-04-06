Capital One Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.67 Per Share (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.76.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

