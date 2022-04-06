Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

CPRI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,208. Capri has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

