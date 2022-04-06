Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.