Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.71.
NYSE:CSL opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.69. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.