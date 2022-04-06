Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.69. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

