Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.77.

NYSE CVNA opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

