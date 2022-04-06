Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASA. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $367.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

