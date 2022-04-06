Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 958,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

