Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $216.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

