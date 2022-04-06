Catherine Wong Sells 36,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 474,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

