Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 515,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,499. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

