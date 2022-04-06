CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54. Approximately 378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCDBF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

