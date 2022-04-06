CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.90% of CEL-SCI worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $27.86.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

