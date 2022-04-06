Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

