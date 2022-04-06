Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Increased to GBX 114 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.58).
Shares of CEY stock opened at GBX 91.69 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.47.
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
