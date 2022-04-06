Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.47

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 93.84 ($1.23). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 92.14 ($1.21), with a volume of 5,402,728 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.
Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
