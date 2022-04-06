Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.33 ($1.58).

Several analysts have weighed in on CEY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

CEY stock opened at GBX 91.69 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

