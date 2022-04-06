Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

