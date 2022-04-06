Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

