Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.
Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Century Communities by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
