Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $84.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Communities traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

