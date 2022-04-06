CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

