CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 5.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $108.03. 64,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,284,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 510,982 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $371,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $287,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.