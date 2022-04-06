CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of GIB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 247,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

