Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 66,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

