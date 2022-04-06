Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

