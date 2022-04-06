Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,375 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 374,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.