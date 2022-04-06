Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.34 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

