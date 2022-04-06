Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

