Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

