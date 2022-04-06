Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.18 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

