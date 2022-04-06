Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $220.97 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 186,696 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $220,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

