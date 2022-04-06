Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.39 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

