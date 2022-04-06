Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,824 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.