Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,391 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.