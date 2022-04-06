Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,383 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $545.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

