Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 175,317 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175,317 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 466,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

TDOC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.