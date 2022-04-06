Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,339 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,339 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Splunk worth $29,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.