Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 654 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,041.53 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,942.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,896.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

