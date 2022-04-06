Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,983 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,956 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.