Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.