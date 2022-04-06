Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

