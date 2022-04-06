Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,163 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.47.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.