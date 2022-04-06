Chia Network (XCH) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.05 or 0.07365087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,806.86 or 0.99728339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00053923 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

