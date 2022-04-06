China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.