China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 7.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 3,621,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,445,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

