Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,965.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,604.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,511.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,649.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

