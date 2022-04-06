Christopher Posner Sells 2,006 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CARA opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

