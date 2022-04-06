ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

CDXC opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

