Citigroup Cuts American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target to $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $820.82 million, a PE ratio of 239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.